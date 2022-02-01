Russell County introduces new interim baseball coach, Logan Williamson from Pensacola

SEALE, Ala. (WRBL) — With the start of high school baseball season just days away, Russell County is preparing to move forward with a new coach.

Longtime Russell County Coach Tony Rasmus is currently suspended from his teaching position at the school without pay for an on-the-field altercation with a player last season. He was convicted last year in Russell County Circuit Court of harassment.

The Russell County Board of Education approved the hiring of Logan Williamson to be the interim coach. He brings a decade of high school and junior college experience to Seale.

A decision on a full-time replacement will not be made until May, Russell County Athletic Director Cody Keene said.

Williamson is a native of Pensacola, Florida, and has coached for nearly 10 years. Williamson was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in 2003 and 2004. He also won a National Championship at Pensacola Catholic High School as the Pitching Coach.

With opening day for the Warriors just a couple of weeks away, Coach Williamson is focused on getting the team on the same page.

Some players have left the program, but Williamson is ready to work with the ones who want to be a part of County baseball.

“It’s got to be discipline, it’s got to be the fact that nobody’s bigger than the team,” Williamson told News 3. “Everybody’s got to realize we’re all in this together. You know, we got to circle the wagons here and realize that as a collective group, we’re going to be better if we’re all in on it.”

He is asking for those who have stayed to give him and the program a chance.

“And, you know, we can’t have guys that are only halfway in, halfway out or considering where they should be,” he said. “If you want to create a culture and create a culture that’s going to move forward and have longevity, then it’s got to be about respect, respect for the game, and respect for your teammates.”

Keene, the athletic director, has some advice for the kids who will be wearing the Russell County uniform this season.

“I think you just tell them to go play baseball,” he said. “It is something that you love and something you have done for a long time. It’s a big part of your life, along with your academics, your family, and your faith. At this point, focus on the game and play baseball. If you love it go play it.”

Logan Williamson is impressed with the new Russell County baseball and softball facility. Last year was the first season the Warriors played at the new park.

“It’s a fantastic facility,” he said. “As soon as I showed up, I was blown away by the way it looked. Being a part of a junior college atmosphere for a long time, this right here, it’s even better than a majority of the junior colleges I have seen. It’s an amazing place.”

Now, it’s time to get to work, Williamson said.

“A bunch of new faces for me,” he said. “You have a bunch of young kids willing to come out here and give it their all. I am really excited about what we will do moving forward