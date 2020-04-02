Russell County jail inmates using skype programs for court

RUSSELL COUNTY, ALA (WRBL)- Since the coronavirus is impacting everyday life, the Russell County court house has closed its doors, and is not adjudicating cases face to face.

But that’s not stopping Russell County jail inmates from seeing the judge.

Currently inmates are now using skype, and other online services to communicate with the judge and their attorneys.

” If they come in for like 72 hour hearings for example, the judges have the ability for us to put an inmate in front of the computer in the jail, and the judge can be off sight and get on his computer. They can see each other through skype type deal, and he can talk to them and ask them questions about their case and set bond deny bond or whatever,” said Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor.

In order to continue practicing social distancing, the courts cut down on allowing citizens and inmates inside the court house unless it is an emergency, in which the order would come from a higher court.