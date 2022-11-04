PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Phenix City man was convicted of murder by a Russell County Circuit Court jury Friday in killing a 19-year-old college basketball player.

Steven Williams, 48, shot Quoyai Shorter to death on July 28, 2017, on 8th Street.

The jury deliberated for less than three hours before convicting Williams, Russell County District Attorney Kenneth Davis told WRBL.

The prosecution had surveillance video that indicated Williams was the shooter. Both Williams and Shorter were living in the area at the time of the shooting, Davis said.

Shorter, who was staying with his mother, walked outside her home, and was talking on the phone when he was shot.

Williams, according to court testimony, had been the victim of some property crimes and had taken to patrolling the neighborhood, Davis said. Williams was also in a wheelchair but could drive.

“Mr. Shorter was not involved in any of the things that Mr. Williams was concerned about,” Davis said.

During the investigation, Williams fled to Georgia and was arrested by the U.S. Marshals.

Shorter had played high school basketball at Smiths Station and was playing collegiately at the time of his death.

Davis tried the case last summer, but the trial ended in a hung jury.

“It was 11-1,” Davis said.

Davis has been the Russell County District Attorney for nearly four decades and he will be retiring at the end of the year. This was likely his final murder trial. He has more than 100 murder convictions in his career.