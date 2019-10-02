Russell County man out on bond for murder charge heads back to jail

Phenix City, Alabama (WRBL) A murder suspect showed up at the Russell County Court late for his scheduled trial, which landed him shackled in chains.

54-year-old Melvin James was out on bond for the murder of 40- year-old Michael Clark.

Police say the shooting happened at a home on Setter Drive back in July 2016.

Earlier today James showed up 25 minutes late to his trial, which was scheduled at 9 a.m.

Judge David Johnson gave James a 15 minute grace period, but he was still not present.

Minutes later, James tried to enter the courtroom, but the doors were locked shut.

Eventually, officers told James that he would be taken to the second floor for holding.

James’s attorney, Jennifer Holton told the judge her client is usually 10 minutes early to his scheduled hearings.

She says James was across town and was on his way to court. No bond is set for James.