Russell County man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on gun charge

A Phenix City man is heading to federal prison for ten years after his guilty plea on a federal gun charge.

Shaqual Lamar Brown, 28, was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Montgomery. Since there is no parole in the federal court system, Brown will have to serve his time and then serve three years of supervised release.

Brown’s guilty plea stems from an incident on April 7, 2019. Court documents show Phenix City Police responded to a domestic disturbance call. When an officer arrived on the scene and spoke with Brown, he gave the officer a fake name and attempted to flee by running away. After the officer gave chase and attempted to detain him, Brown continued to resist and began to struggle with the officer, as well as another responding officer who was now assisting. During the altercation, Brown reached for a loaded .40 caliber handgun he had in his pants. While the officers were in the process of disarming him of the firearm, Brown grabbed one of the officer’s Tasers and began to stun one of them until the other officer was able to subdue Brown and restrain him. Because Brown is a felon, he is prohibited from possessing firearms.

United States Attorney Louis V. Franklin, Sr. says Brown received the maximum sentence allowed in this case due to his extensive criminal history and his conduct during the arrest.