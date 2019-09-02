Russell County officials inform residents on how to react in a natural disaster

Governor Kay Ivey declared this week Resiliency Week to celebrate Alabama’s efforts to inform residents on how to prepare for a natural disaster.

To kick off the week, residents in Russell county visited informational booths at the Seale County Labor Day Fair. Volunteer Fire Departments and other law enforcement agencies from the area set up demonstrations explaining what they do in natural disasters.

Russell County Emergency Management Agency Director Bob Franklin organized the event. He says it doesn’t matter if it’s hurricane season or not you should always be prepared.

“A small tornado can cause you to lose power or utilities for a few days. Another aspect of it is, the professional people may not be able to get to you right away so it’s good to have your own stuff ready to go and know what to do in an event of an emergency,” Franklin said.

Kids were allowed to take tours of the fire trucks and to hop in the Russell County Sheriff’s Office Special Tactics and Response Truck.

E.M.A. Director Franklin says you should also have plenty of water because you may be without power for a few days.