Russell County school boards gives out $800 incentive

It's better to give than to receive and that's the spirit that Russell County School board has.

On Tuesday, December 15, the Russell County school board approved an $800 incentive to give to teachers and staff at Russell County Schools.

Today those incentives were passed out teachers at Mt. Olive Primary Elementary School. First Grade teacher Ms. Schadt says.

“It was a great surprise we were not expecting it, and to receive now is amazing,” Schadt said.

Superintendent Dr. Coley said, she wanted to acknowledge all the hard work and extra duties that teachers and staff must do such as extra cleaning, taking students temperatures and keeping students safe.

Jessica Campbell, another First grade teacher says Dr. Coley showing her apperception for teachers and faculty means so much to her, especially during these difficult times.

Teachers at Mt. Olive Primary Elementary school are adjusting fairly well to the new way that school has to be taught. The teachers are coming up with fun and creative ways to keep the students engaged and to make sure they’re getting the proper education that they need.

School Secretary, Akita Torber says teachers and staff are well deserving of this incentive

“They’re going over and beyond with what they’re doing to ensure that the kids are first safe and that the kids are continuing to get a quality education,” Torber said.