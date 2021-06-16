Russell County Sheriff’s Office makes major drug bust at Phenix City car dealership

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Russell County man has been arrested for allegedly selling drugs out of his Phenix City car dealership.

According to officials with the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Bernard Walker was arrested and charged with trafficking narcotics.

Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor says deputies pulled over Walker on June 8, 2021.

During the traffic stop, Sheriff Taylor says a K-9 unit helped deputies retrieve approximately two pounds of methamphetamine in Walker’s car.

Following the discovery of drugs during the traffic stop, officials contacted the Russell County District Attorney and the Drug Enforcement Administration to get search warrants for both Walker’s business, Car Emporium Automotive Group, located at at 1612 U.S. Highway 280, and his home, located at 4405 Bridgewater Drive.

At both locations, officials found a large amount of drugs. According to the Sheriff’s Office, authorities recovered the following:

3.8 kilos of cocaine with a street value of approximately $136,000

20.4 kilos of meth with a street value of approximately $140,000

1.2 kilos of heroin mixed with fentanyl with a street value of approximately $37,000

86 grams of crack cocaine with a street value of approximately $2,800

Along with the drugs, authorities also recovered $4,900 in cash and two handguns. Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor said he’s glad the illegal substances are off the streets.

“We were able to put a major dent in our area of narcotics trafficking in the by city area. I can’t thank the DEA and Opelika enough for their assistance. The investigators at the Sheriff’s Office worked extremely hard in this case, putting it together and doing an exceptional job,” Taylor said.

Authorities believe Walker was using his business as a front so he could sell drugs. Authorities are also investigating if Walker was acting alone. They’re also unsure if his home and business will be seized.

Walker is currently in the Russell County Jail on state charges of trafficking narcotics. He has a total bond of $305,000. Taylor says he expects Walker to be charged federally following an investigation by the DEA.

“I think he will go to a grand jury, then they will also indict him federally and he will be moved to the federal system. Mr. Walker is also on federal probation currently, we’ve been in touch with the federal probation office. They have indicated to us that they will revoke his probation,” Taylor said.