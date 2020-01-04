Russell County Sheriff’s Office offers a reward for information in the shooting death of an Alabama man

Hurtsboro, AL (WRBL)- The Russell County Sheriffs Office has issued a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the shooting death of a 63-year-old man in Hurtsboro, Alabama.

Randolph Cannon, 63, of Hurtsboro, was pronounced dead after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to his head and body, according to Russell County Coroner Arthur L. Sumbry, Jr.

Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor says Cannon was killed while walking his dog on Shady Grove Lane, back on Dec. 30

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Russell County Sheriffs Office at (334) 298-6535.