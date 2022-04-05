RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Anyone seeking shelter in the Russell County area will have their choice of FEMA-funded public storm shelters.

If you’re in an area where you do not feel safe – such as a trailer or mobile home park, there are three different locations you can head to:

The Russell County Senior Activity Center across from the National Cemetery on HWY 165 in Fort Mitchell

The baseball fields in Seale next to Russell County Middle School on Old Seale Highway

In Hurtsboro behind the Russell County Sheriff’s Department substation

All three storm shelters are identical and are open to anyone seeking shelter, regardless if you are a Russell County resident. They can seat 88 people, but can hold roughly 100 people in the case of an emergency. The shelters will not be locked, so people will be able to seek shelter at any time.

For people deciding to stay at home, Russell County Emergency Management Director David Martin advises finding a room like a bathroom or closet and making sure you have your medications and bottled water on hand.

“With the storms that are coming in pretty weekly just don’t be complacent with the storm because there will always be that one storm that will take you by surprise and it’ll be the one you aren’t expecting,” Martin said.

In order to stay vigilant, Martin advises the following: be sure to have more than one way to get weather alerts and utilize a weather radio if you have one.