Russia rejects US drive for permanent Iran arms embargo

UNITED NATIONS (AP) – Russia’s foreign minister is accusing the Trump administration of unleashing a politically motivated campaign against Iran and he’s calling for “universal condemnation” of the U.S. attempt to get the U.N. Security Council to impose a permanent arms embargo against the Islamic Republic.

Sergey Lavrov said the United States withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and six major powers and now has no legal right to try to use the U.N. resolution endorsing the deal to indefinitely continue the arms embargo, which is set to expire on Oct. 18.

The Russian minister says the U.S. position is “ridiculous and irresponsible.”