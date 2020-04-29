Russia slams US arguments for low-yield nukes

MOSCOW (AP) – The Russian Foreign Ministry has rejected the U.S. arguments for fielding low-yield nuclear warheads, warning that an attempt to use such weapons against Russia would trigger all-out nuclear retaliation.

The U.S. State Department has argued in a recent paper that the low-yield nuclear warheads fitted to some submarine-launched missiles would help counter potential new threats from Russia and China.

It charged that Moscow was pondering the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons as a way of coercion in a limited conflict, the assertion that Russia has repeatedly denied.

The ministry’s spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova noted that the U.S. shouldn’t view its low-yield warheads as a flexible tool that could help avert an all-out nuclear conflict with Russia.