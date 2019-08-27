Russia tests nuclear-capable missiles

(CNN)- While President Trump has been talking up Russia’s possible return to the G-7, Vladimir Putin has been launching nuclear-capable missiles, adding fears about an arms race.

Vladimir Putin is making good on his promise to strike back at the U.S, test-firing nuclear capable missiles from a submarine near NATO’s borders.

Vladimir Putin’s spokesman confirming – Moscow intends to further beef up its forces after America pulled out of the INF Treaty with Russia and test fired its own new missile.

“You have surely heard the president’s instructions. They have been given. In general, there has been quite intensive activity lately both for military development and for our troops’ maintenance in the proper state,” said Dmitry Peskov, Russian government spokesman.

In a span of about 48 hours, Russia has conducted a flurry of military drills: fighter jets launching air-to-air missiles, flying out of occupied Crimea; the Army practicing the so-called ‘stealth deployment’ of medium range nuclear capable Iskander missiles in Kaliningrad; and practicing anti-ballistic missile defense in the Far East.

All this as President Trump at the G7 Summit in France voiced his desire to invite Russia to the next meeting of the group of leading industrial nations in the U.S. next year.

French President Emanuelle Macron, however, acknowledging no consensus was reached with other leaders on the issue.

President Trump showing concern for Putin’s feelings.

“He’s a proud person,” said President Trump of Putin. “Would I invite him? I’d certainly invite him. Whether or not he could come, psychologically, I think that’s a tough thing for him to do. You have the G8; now it’s the G7, and you invite the person that was thrown out really by President Obama and really because he got outsmarted.”

But the Kremlin is not even acknowledging it wants back into the G7, Vladmir Putin’s top diplomat almost mocking President Trump’s advances.

“We have nothing to do with it. We haven’t asked anybody for anything, we found out about this from public statements of certain Western colleagues. We haven’t requested anything on this issue and are not going to do. Life goes on,” said Sergey Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister.

Meantime, as President Trump’s efforts at diplomacy sputter, the military escalation continues.

Russia also announced it will soon re-arm old Soviet-era bases on the Black Sea with new missiles.