(WSPA) — Russia’s early-stage invasion of Ukraine is hitting South Carolinians in the wallet Thursday.

AAA South Carolina says that the state’s gas prices rose four cents overnight. The rise is expected to continue as crude oil prices continue their upswing.

Greenville saw one of the biggest overnight rises, with the average for regular jumping from $3.27 to $3.34 overnight.

Major South Carolina cities’ gas prices:

Charleston – $3.41

Columbia – $3.36

Greenville – $3.34

Myrtle Beach – $3.42

Spartanburg – $3.36

Gas prices nationwide are also on the rise, but averages are still far below the peak reached in 2008 following the housing collapse.

Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic jumped toward or above $100 per barrel to their highest levels since 2014, up more than 6%. Wholesale prices also shot higher for heating oil, wheat and other commodities. The spot price in Europe for natural gas, for which the continent relies on Russia to supply, jumped as much as 31%.

Increases in energy and food prices could amplify worries about inflation, which in January hit its hottest level in the United States in a couple generations, and what the Federal Reserve will do in turn to rein it in. The Fed looks certain to remove the super-low interest rates that investors love, which also helped catapult financial markets and the economy out of their coronavirus-caused plunge. The only question has been how quickly and how aggressively the Fed will move.

On Wall Street, worries about higher interest rates have delivered the heaviest hits on big technology stocks, a turnaround after those companies soared to lead Wall Street out of its coronavirus-caused plummet in 2020.

The Nasdaq composite, which is full of big tech stocks, sank 1.5% and could close more than 20% below its record set on Nov. 19, 2021. If it does, that’s something Wall Street calls a “bear market,” something that hasn’t happened for the Nasdaq since the coronavirus first crashed the global economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 647 points, or 2%, to 32,490.

Financial markets are in a “flight to safety and may have to price in slower growth” due to high energy costs, Chris Turner and Francesco Pesole of ING said in a report.