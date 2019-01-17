LIVE NOW /
RX Bar recall underway due to concerns about peanut allergies

RX Bar is recalling a wide variety of its protein bars.

The bars which are heavily marketed as containing all natural ingredients may contain peanuts not declared in the ingredient’s list. That could trigger life-threatening reactions in consumers with peanut allergies.

The company says the peanuts came from an ingredient from a third party.

The bars are safe to eat for people who do not have peanut allergies, according to the manufactuer.

For more, visit the company’s website and the FDA website.

