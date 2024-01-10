ALABAMA (WDHN)— Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban is retiring after 17 years, according to ESPN.

The sports outlet reported the news Wednesday afternoon and cited an anonymous source.

Saban joined the Alabama Football program in 2007 after leaving LSU.

Over the years, Coach Saban has become a legend in Alabama, leading the Crimson Tide to 6 National Championships, 9 SEC Championships,10 SEC West titles, and 23 bowl game appearances with 16 victories.

Alabama was knocked out of the chance to play in the 2023 National Championship after losing to Michigan 27-20 in the Rose Bowl.

Saban has been coaching since 1973 when he joined the Kent State staff as a graduate assistant. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2013.

Stay with WDHN for updates.