 

Sabra recalling hummus due to Salmonella contamination, products sold in Alabama

(WRBL) – Sabra Dipping Company is recalling thousands of tubs of hummus due to potential Salmonella contamination. According to the FDA, the products affected are the 10 ounce tubs of Classic Hummus.

UPCItemBest BeforeProduction date/ Time Stamp
300067Classic Hummus, 10oz4/26/21On: Feb. 10
Between: 18:00:27 and 23:49:00

The company is voluntarily recalling 2,100 cases of the product.

The product was distributed in the following states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Indiana, Mississippi, Maine, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, New Jersey, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

According to the CDC, Salmonella bacteria cause about 1.35 million infections, 26,500 hospitalizations, and 420 deaths in the United States every year. The most common symptoms of infection are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating a contaminated product. Food consumption is the most common way people become infected with Salmonella.

Consumers can contact Sabra Consumer Relations at 1-866-265-6761 for additional information Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST. 

