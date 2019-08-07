Safe Kids Columbus hosts 3rd annual Sports Safety Clinic

Safe Kids Columbus, led by Piedmont Columbus Regional, hosted their 2019 Coaches Sports Safety Clinic this evening.

Over 50 people turned out at the Civic Center to hear from speakers on ways to protect kids playing sports this time of year. Prizes were handed out to those who attended, from water bottles to a plasma TV.

With summer heat bearing down on the Valley area, guests were instructed on ways to stay hydrated, among other topics.

“We encourage coaches to monitor how much their players are drinking. We insist the players drink before they arrive to practice and just trying to make sure they are safe on the field, keeping them in the game and having fun,” said Pam Fair, Director of Safe Kids Columbus.

Tonight marked the 3rd year the sports clinic has been held.

Columbus Parks and Recreation and WRBL News 3 were among the sponsors of this year’s event.