SafeKids Columbus and Piedmont Columbus Regional host holiday bicycle helmet giveaway in Americus

Columbus, Georgia (WRBL) Bicycles are always a hot item at Christmas time but don’t forget the helmets.

Safe Kids Columbus and Piedmont Columbus Regional are partnering up with Sumter County to host a helmet giveaway.

250 bicycle helmets were boxed up and loaded onto a trailer this afternoon headed to Americus.

News 3 spoke with the directors who say the event is coming at a great time.

“Right after the Christmas holidays we do see an uptick in the number of kids who come in for perhaps a head injury, a concussion and sometimes traumatic injuries whether using a wheel device without a helmet,” said Pam Fair, Safe Kids Columbus Director.

“Bicycles, scooters, hoverboards, tricycles are one of the biggest and hottest gifts of the year. This is a way for you to get the accessories for them at no cost,” said Nigel Poole Sumter County Emergency Management Director.

Fair says the helmets come in various sizes and are for kids ages 14 and under.

The helmet giveaway is scheduled on December 12th from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Lake Blackshear Public Library.