SAFER AT HOME: Alabama Governor announces phased re-opening of economy

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has announced a stair-step approach to re-opening Alabama’s economy. The Safer at Home order goes into effect on April 30th at 5 p.m. and expires May 15th. The current Stay at Home order is still in effect until 5 p.m April 30th, when it will expire and transition into the Safer at Home order.
You can read the full SAFER AT HOME order here: SAFER AT HOME
Highlights of plan are listed below:
INDIVIDUALS
Encouraged to stay home and follow good sanitation practices
EMPLOYERS
Businesses may open subject to sanitation and social-distancing guidelines; certain higher-risk
businesses and activities remain closed
RETAIL STORES
All retail stores open subject to 50% occupancy rate, social-distancing and sanitation rules
BEACHES Open except no gatherings of 10 persons or more and people must maintain 6 feet of separation. Frequently Asked Questions about Beaches can be found at this link.
MEDICAL PROCEDURES
Allowed unless prohibited in the future by the State Health Officer to preserve resources necessary to diagnose and treat COVID-19; providers must follow COVID-19-related rules and guidance from state regulatory boards or public health authorities
WHAT’S STAYING THE SAME:
NON-WORK GATHERINGS
Still limited to fewer than 10 persons with 6 feet of distance between persons. “Drive-in” gatherings still permitted if participants stay in cars with people from their own households.
SENIOR CITIZEN CENTERS
Regular programming still suspended except meals still available through curbside pick-up or delivery
EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTIONS
Still closed to in-person instruction (except for daytime special activities programs)
CHILD DAY CARE FACILITIES
Still must not allow 12 or more children in a room
HOSPITALS AND NURSING HOMES
Still must implement policies to restrict visitation
RESTAURANTS, BARS AND BREWERIES
Still limited to take-out, curbside or delivery
STILL CLOSED
— Entertainment venues (such as night clubs, theaters, bowling alleys)
— Athletic facilities and activities (such as fitness centers and commercial gyms)
— Close-contact service providers (such as barber shops, hair salons, nail salons, tattoo services)