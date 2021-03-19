Safety Erik Harris leaving Raiders for Atlanta

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 22: Free safety Erik Harris #25 of the Las Vegas Raiders stretches during warmups before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chiefs defeated the Raiders 35-31. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) – After making some painful moves to get under the salary cap, the Atlanta Falcons have landed a pair of cost-effective free agents.

The team announced the signings Friday of safety Erik Harris and linebacker Brandon Copeland to one-year contracts.

Harris fills a need at safety after starting 26 of 30 games the past two seasons for the Raiders. The Falcons cut ties with 2020 starters Ricardo Allen and Keanu Neal to help deal with their salary cap issues.

Copeland, who appeared in six games with four starts for the New England Patriots in 2020, adds depth at linebacker for Atlanta.