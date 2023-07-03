Phenix City, AL (WRBL) – The summer is here in the Chattahoochee Valley and that means the temperatures will continues to rise. While lots of people will want to get outside, a local doctor says one of the best ways to prevent any heat injuries is stay hydrated throughout the day.



“Drink a glass of water, some type of hydration an hour before you go. Take frequent breaks where you can drink, for about an hour, so you can’t stay hydrated throughout that time. Even after you workout it’s important that you still hydrate,” said Dr. Siraj Abdullah, a sports medicine expert Piedmont Physicians at Stadium Drive.



It’s also important to think about what kind of drinks you’re consuming. Water and electrolyte drinks are highly recommended. Dr. Abdullah knows that people may want to grab for a cold soda, energy drink or coffee, but there are some serious consequences to drinking those kinds of drinks.



“Soda, coffee, energy drinks often times make you urinate more, which can put you at risk for dehydration. Energy drinks increase your heart rate, which can often time make you more tired or put you at risk for dehydration,” said Dr. Abdullah.



It’s also important to recognize some warning signs of dehydration. Dr. Abdullah says it’s important to listen to your body. If you’re feeling nauseous, slow down and take a break. Also sweating is an important way for your body to stay cool, but pay attention to how much you sweat.



“Sweating, lack of sweating or if you’re sweating more that can be a sign of dehydration. Cramping is another one. Some people think that you should cramp if you’re working hard. That’s not true you’re dehydrated,” said Dr. Abdullah.



Dehydration in these high summer temperatures can lead to more dangerous situations. Heat exhaustion or heat stroke can put you in serious danger. Now heat exhaustion happens when your body loses an excess of fluids and salt. While the more dangerous, heat stroke, is a medial emergency where your body can no longer control it’s internal temperature. If you find yourself in danger in the summer heat here are some tips to you can take immediately.



“So immediate action get yourself into a cool place. Getting a cold ice towel around your neck or your head. Drink and getting some water or something cool to drink,” said Dr. Abdullah.



Another big tip from Dr. Abdullah is let someone know that you’re in danger, so you can be sure to have someone look after you as well.