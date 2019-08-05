SAFETY UPDATE: Blackout shades added to glass windows inside Auburn High School

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – While many Auburn students were enjoying their summer break, a significant safety improvement project was happening inside Auburn High School. WRBL News 3 has a first look at the project aimed at making sure students and teachers aren’t as visible to a potential threat.

When the new 72-million dollar high school opened in 2017, a chief complaint in terms of safety was all the glass, as large exterior and interior windows surrounded student spaces and classrooms. This summer a change was implemented that many parents and students probably won’t notice unless the school goes on lockdown.

Thursday marks the start of the third school year at the relatively new Auburn High for Dr. Shannon Pignato, the school’s principal.

“As you move into new space, you realize there are things that may or may not work as you intended them too when you met with architects at a table,” explained Dr. Pignato.

Over the summer blackout blinds were installed on all interior glass walls replacing the original see-through blinds. The project cost $110,000 and paid for through the 5-mill property tax fund.

“In a lockdown, if they were to lower the old blinds, they were sheer, and you could easily see through into the room,” explained Pignato.

During a lockdown, safety protocol required some teachers to move students out of their classrooms to other areas of the school because of the see-through blinds.

“We listened to a lot of feedback from our students and teachers. With practicing our drills over the last two years, we felt like it was in our best interest to put something in that was a full blackout blind. So, the blinds can be lowered now. We have removed the step of having to relocate to different areas of campus, which makes our safety drills, that were quick before even quicker because nobody has to move to a different location,” shared AHS’s Principal.

AHS has three full-time officers, including two school resources offiers on campus and a K-9.

“Safety has always been a top priority for me. It was part of my dissertation study. To me, if a child comes to school and is not feeling safe, then they are not going to learn a thing,” shared Dr. Pignato.

Dr. Pignanto says the school’s safety plan is extensive, but not set in stone. The method is tested, re-evaluated, and changed if needed. School leaders say teacher, student, and parent input is invaluable. So, if you have a concern, you are urged to speak up. School leaders will listen.