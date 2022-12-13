COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Salvation Army in Columbus will serve free Christmas dinner meals to those in need on Saturday, Dec. 17. The event will take place from noon to 3 p.m. at 1718 Second Ave. in Columbus. According to local Salvation Army Director of Social Services Sendena Stewart-Scott, her organization aims to feed at least 300 people that day.

Visitors will not have to prove that they need food.

“Please, just show up,” Stewart-Scott said.

She said The Salvation Army has enough volunteers for the event.

Dinner will be served to-go. Food in the meals, Stewart-Scott said, will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, dinner rolls, dessert and soda or water to drink.

“This event is to give the opportunity for those who are in need a dinner for Christmas,” she said. “We’re at a time right now when inflation is really high, and we just want to be able to give something just for joy. And one thing about Salvation Army, we are a church, and this is a part of what Christ has brought us to do.”