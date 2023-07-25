COLUMBUS (WRBL) – The Samarc Foudation, created by Marc Upshaw and Sam Mitchell, has been giving back to the young athletes of Columbus for almost twenty years.

This year’s camp is for boys and girls, ages 10 – 17. It will be held through July 27.

Sam Mitchell spoke on the mission of the Samarc Foundation, “The mission is accountability, respect, how to work well with others… Over 19 years, we’ve had over 5000 kids come through the camp. Males, females, all different cultures from all different parts of the community. And when they get to basketball camp, it’s just all about basketball and being a good teammate”.

You can see interviews with Sam Mitchell, as well as Marc Upshaw in the video player above.

Also, you can learn more about the Samarc Foundation by clicking the link below.

https://www.samarcfoundation.org/