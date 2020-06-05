Same day he appears in court on child molestation charges, Columbus man dies of suicide in jail, coroner says

The same day that he appeared in Recorder’s Court on child molestation charges, a 62-year-old Columbus man was found dead in his Muscogee County Jail cell.

Michael Bragg died Thursday night by hanging, according to Muscogee County coroner Buddy Bryan. He was pronounced dead at 7:24 p.m. The corner has initially ruled the death a suicide.

Bragg was in court earlier in the day on the child molestation charges involving a minor child. He was arrested on May 23 and the incident allegedly occurred three days earlier, according to police testimony.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office has asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate Bragg’s death, a spokesperson for MCSO confirmed.