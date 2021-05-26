Same dry heat for our Wednesday until showers return Thursday night and into Memorial Day Weekend.

Temperatures continue to bring the heat this afternoon peaking in the low 90’s with a bit of a breeze. Staying dry as the same high-pressure system stands strong.

Some weak disturbances will move into the area tomorrow night bringing an increased chance for stray showers overnight on Thursday and into Friday.

Same thing stands for Saturday and Sunday with increased afternoon rain chances with the potential of a pop-up storm or two. Thanks to this rain due to a weak surface front, our temperatures will cool off a bit back into the upper 80’s for the Memorial Day Weekend.

Memorial Day looks to be a nice, sunny day with temps in the upper 80’s. A few stay showers and storms could be possible in the afternoon. The extended forecast keeps rain chances in the picture as we head into next week.