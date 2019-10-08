Sanford Middle School students expected to request school board implement uniforms

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – At Tuesday night’s Lee County School Board meeting, three middle school students are expected to ask board members to consider school uniforms.

Tuesday’s proposed agenda for the Lee County Board of Education lists the names of three middle school students from Sanford Middle School as Community Speakers.

The Superintendent’s office confirms with News 3; the students are expected to lay out the reasons why they believe the school system should implement a system-wide school uniform policy

News 3’s Elizabeth White is attending the meeting and will share the details as soon as they become available.