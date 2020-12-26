Santa raises money to fight pediatric cancer

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – Joe McGee is a Santa Claus based in Atlanta who raises money to fight pediatric cancer.

Every penny Joe makes goes towards the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and University of Florida Proton Therapy Institute. Both organizations are crucial to saving the lives of children and helping their families through the difficulties of battling cancer.

Santa Joe gives this money to these charities through “The Santa David Children’s Fund,” a fund that honors his brother, David.

Joe’s journey to becoming Santa was inspired by his beloved brother. David was Joe’s brother, mentor, friend and coach. David was a Santa; he did charity work for the Marines and Toys for Tots.

On Dec. 19, 2010, David succumbed to a heart attack.

Throughout Joe’s marriage to his wife, Dawn, she always encouraged him about the idea of portraying Santa. However, after David’s passing, Joe didn’t have the heart or the will to don the red suit. He felt that by doing so, he would somehow steal some of David’s thunder.

In March 2012, Joe learned that he had prostate cancer.

During his treatment, Joe walked through the doors of the University of Florida Proton Therapy Institute and saw a bald-headed girl playing in the lobby with a myriad of toys and art projects. It was then that he realized David would have wanted to help these children if he was still alive.

Joe decided to carry on David’s legacy as a Santa. He created “The Santa David Children’s Fund” to raise money for childhood cancer in his brother’s memory.

With this fund, Joe no longer believes he is stealing David’s thunder, but instead, is making David’s thunder better known.

Santa Joe spends the holiday season working as Santa at various events including corporate events, holiday parties and more. For information on how to book Santa Joe or to offer a donation to “The Santa David Children’s Fund,” you can check out his website, The Real Deal Santa.