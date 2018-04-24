Saraland Police: Woman arrested at Waffle House was drunk, threatened to shoot the place up

**WARNING, VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE**

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — During a press conference Monday afternoon, Saraland Police shared multiple angles of surveillance video from the night of the Waffle House incident.

The video shows the moments leading up to the arrest of Chikesia Clemons.

During the press conference, Saraland Police say Clemons did threaten “I can come back and shoot this place up if I need to.”

Saraland Police said after reviewing the video multiple times and speaking with witnesses, they are “not choosing to take any action at this time” against the officers involved.

Police say that Clemons appeared drunk. They said Clemons brought alcohol into the restaurant and was asked to remove it from the premises. Police shared a photo of her in jail using a garbage can in which to vomit.

Police also released a mug shot of Clemons who was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest

You can watch the full press conference and video released by Saraland PD in the video at the top of this story.