SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- A 29-year-old man is accused of murdering his 70-year-old mother in Savannah.

Police discovered Nancy Hunt dead on her kitchen floor Thursday. Police found the victim’s son 29-year old Sean Hunt standing outside.

Police say he told officers he was having a bad day and that his mother was deceased.

Police say they’ve been called to the home in the past and believe Hunt suffers mental illness.

However, he’s still charged with murder.