Savannah Police officer arrested for aggravated sodomy

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to correct that the alleged victim is an adult, not a child.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Savannah Police officer has been arrested and accused of aggravated sodomy.

Arthur Thorpe, 27, was booked into the Chatham County Detention Center on Friday, July 19 on aggravated sodomy against the will of the other person or a person who is less than 10 years of age.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said Monday that the victim was an adult.

According to SPD, Thorpe has been with the department since September 2016. He was placed on administrative leave as the result of an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The Savannah Police Department says he remains on administrative leave.