Savannah woman marks 100th birthday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local woman marked an incredible milestone on Friday.

Laura Lipsey Langley entered her 100th year of life on Jan. 10, 2020. The Rocky Ford, Georgia, native says she feels “blessed” to have so many fulfilling years behind her.

“How do I feel? Wonderful,” the centenarian told News 3. “It’s just amazing.”

Langley, who says she has lived in different parts of Georgia but returned to Savannah in 1995, added that she feels “grateful to the Lord” for having taken care of her all this time, and keeping her on a path of righteousness.

News 3 met Langley and two of her grandchildren, LaToya and LaTisha Brady, at the United House of Prayer for All People, where Langley has been a congregant for 92 years.

The longtime Savannah resident says she’s the first in her family to see the age of 100.

There’s a history of longevity and Langley’s family; her own mother lived to be 97, and a couple of her first cousins both made it to 99 years.

Her youngest grandchild, LaTisha, told News 3 that Langley stepped in to care for her and her sister LaToya when they lost their mother at a young age.

“I was 8 and my sister was 9,” LaTisha said, adding, “She has raised us, we have been with her all our lives.”

“When my mother passed away, [my grandmother] was in her 70s, so we were already blessed at that age to have had her,” Latisha said. “And for her to raise us, and we grew up to be grown young ladies, young adults, and still able to have her with us, and still, she’s in her right mind, and she’s able to enjoy our lives and our future endeavors, it’s truly a blessing.”

When it comes to her grandchildren, Langley says she loves each and every one of them.

Her family says Langley has 12 living grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

“I’ve taught them that in this world, you have to have patience,” Langley said. “Patience is a great virtue, you should have patience, that’s what it takes in this world today.”

Her 88-year-old first cousin, John Pinkney, works in the church’s cafeteria. He chatted with News 3 about his relationship with his cousin.

“Laura, I love her to pieces,” Pinkney said. “It’s hard to explain the feeling I have for her.”

Her granddaughters say they’re thankful that Langley is still able to enjoy a good quality of life at age 100.

The family still enjoys her self-prepared meals, they tell News 3. LaToya says she’s a huge fan of Langley’s crab and shrimp rice.

“I thank God every day because there have been plenty of her relatives and members of our organization that she has seen in the nursing home, she’s been on their sick beds,” LaTisha said.

“My grandmother still cooks,” she said. “There’s no sitting down with her. If you try to tell her you’ll help, she’ll tell you to get out of her way!”

She added that her grandmother is a far cry from being helpless and unable to do for herself, even as she crosses the century mark.

So, what’s Langley’s secret to such a long and fulfilling life?

She tells News 3 that the key is to love people and be helpful whenever possible.

“None of us are infallible, but try to live as near-right as you can,” she said passionately.

“Love your sisters and brothers; help your sisters and brothers; be there for your sisters and brothers when needed,” Langley said.

“That’s how I’ve always lived my life, by loving people, and I do love people.”

Her family says they plan to have a special surprise celebration to mark Langley’s 100th year of life.

They will gather at Carey Hilliard’s on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 6:30 p.m.