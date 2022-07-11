CHAMBERS CO., Ala. (WRBL) – A new school year in Chambers County means new school uniforms for students. The Chambers County School District is sponsoring a dress code expo for students on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, July 14th -18th. The expo is for all students in the district.

Vendors will have clothing for sale for students and families to purchase for the upcoming school year under the new dress code. The expo coincides with tax-free weekend and vendors are planning other cost-saving incentives for families.

The first site will be set up at Bob Harding Shawmut Elementary School in Valley in the air-conditioned gymnasium. The event will run from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. EST on Thursday, July 14th, Friday, July 15th, and Saturday, July 16th.

The second site will be set up at the ALFA Building in LaFayette on Sunday, July 17th, and Monday, July 18th. Sunday’s sale hours in LaFayette will be from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. CST. Monday, July 18th will be the final day of the Expo with sale hours from 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The expo will host various vendors providing support and discounted clothing options for area families. Some of the attendees include Chambers County Extension System, Chambers County 4-H

Sass & Class Boutique from Valley, Southern School Uniforms of Montgomery, The East Alabama Medical Center Prevention Team, and other outreach and support groups.

Vendors can reach out to David Owen, Assistant Superintendent with Chambers County Schools at 334-864-9343 or by email at owend@chambersk12.org There is no cost for vendors or attendees to participate in the expo.