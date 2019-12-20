“Saving lives starts with heart.” “Your heart.” And in turn you can WIN big!

Erie residents who live close to the Erie Coke plant say they were pleasantly shocked to hear the plant was shutting down.

"I am very happy. Very, very happy. In the swimming pool, our swimming pool would be covered in soot and I'd have to go out there every morning and clean all that off before the kids could swim." said Irene Rubay, Erie resident. Rubay has been living on Queen Street for more than 30 years. She and her son say living next to Erie Coke has been challenging but they are sad for the employees who are now unemployed.