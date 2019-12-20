“Saving lives starts with heart.” “Your heart.” And in turn you can WIN big!

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

https://www.heart.org/en/affiliates/georgia/central-georgia

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories