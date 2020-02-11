SAY SOMETHING: Auburn Schools first in Alabama to deploy student safety app

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn City Schools are first in the state of Alabama to deploy a potentially life-saving school safety app designed to head off dangerous behavior before it turns violent.

The Say Something App is the brainchild of non-profit called the Sandy Hook Promise made up of families who lost children in the shooting. The families wanted a way students could quickly and anonymously report troubling behavior or get help with an issue at home or school.

“The goal is to mitigate or eliminate as many at-risk behaviors on campus through an anonymous reporting system,” said Chris Hardman, Auburn City Schools Safety Coordinator

This August Auburn schools rolled out the Say Something app on every 6th to 12th graders school-issued iPad. Students can anonymously report and get help for a variety of troubling issues like alcohol, abuse, bullying, depression, homelessness, and suicide, to name a few.

“There is a text box you can type a narrative and give the counselor on the other end a description of what’s going on. You can leave a name if you want. Also, what has proved to be very helpful, students can add an attachment, so if a student sees something, they can screengrab it and attach it so we can get a better idea of what the behavior is,” said Hardman.

Say Something is monitored by both non-profit counselors, school counselors, and school resource officers who address reports in a timely, supportive, and confidential way. Hardman says, in his opinion, the app has already saved lives.

“The big issue is trust, they know it’s confidential, and I know for certain students used the app who would not have otherwise reported it,” said Hardman.

The Say Something App can be downloaded at any time for free by anyone with a smart device. Auburn City Schools became the first system in the state to include the app automatically on student issued iPads. The program is zero cost to taxpayers and is a collaborative effort between Auburn Schools, the police department, dispatchers, and students who are all working together to keep schools safer.