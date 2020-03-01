SC Forestry officer, former deputy sheriff charged with 18 counts of child porn

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – A South Carolina law enforcement officer with the Forestry Commission has been arrested on 18 charges connected with the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators say Matthew Austin Crow, 43, of Cheraw, distributed and possessed files of child pornography. Crow is a law enforcement officer at the South Carolina Forestry Commission, the Attorney General’s Office confirmed.

Crow was charged on Thursday with eight counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count; and 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

According to the state Forestry Commission site, Crow began working there in November of 2006. Prior to that, the site reports, Crow had served with the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office. That gives Crow about 21 years of law enforcement service.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division made the arrest. Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with this investigation.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

