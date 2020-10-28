Scammers bilk victims out of $300 million; Georgia among the states where scam operated

Georgia is among the list of states where federal officials say a magazine telemarketing scam preyed upon the elderly and other vulnerable people.

Calling it the largest elder fraud scheme in the country, Minnesota U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald announced the charges Wednesday against sixty people in a scheme that netted $300 million from more than 150,000 people nationwide. 

McDonald says the defendants are from 14 states and two Canadian provinces. 

Court documents say that over the last 20 years, they used a network of fake magazine sales companies and telemarketing call centers to trick people into making large or repeat payments. Prosecutors say the companies operated in Minnesota, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, California, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico, North Carolina, and Arkansas.

