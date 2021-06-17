Scattered Showers and Storms Expected for Saturday and Sunday Due to Tropical Disturbance

For Friday, expect conditions like Thursday with temperatures staying in the low 90’s and remaining dry. By Friday afternoon, we will start to see the outer rain bands from the tropical disturbance push on through the area and we could see an increase rain chance into Friday evening.



Looking ahead to both Saturday and Sunday, scattered showers and storms are expected with the disturbance pushing through the southeast United States. Heavy rainfall is expected with this disturbance, and we could see the development of strong associated winds. We will also be weather aware this weekend so be sure to follow WRBL to keep up to date while this disturbance pushes through the area.



Regarding both Monday and Tuesday, we will still see a chance of late afternoon showers and storms, but they will remain isolated throughout the viewing area. This is due to a storm system coming through the Great Plains and this could induce isolated showers on both Monday and Tuesday.