Scattered Showers and Storms this Friday; Looking Like a Nice Independence Day Weekend

A progressing cold front will be moving into the area, and we will see scattered showers and storms from this cold front. Because of this. we will see increased showers as we head into Thursday night, and we will continue to see scattered showers throughout all day on Friday. Our temperatures will also drop throughout the area with the introduction of this cold front, seeing them drop into the low to mid 80’s.



Going into Saturday, we could see very early morning showers, but it should clear out before daybreak on Saturday. This front will then stall south of our viewing area, leaving us with mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions throughout Saturday.



These conditions will stay consistent heading into Sunday, leaving us with mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions for our Independence Day! Thus, if you have plans to go out and enjoy your 4th of July, the weather is looking nice this Sunday.



Now, with an update regarding the tropics, we now have our fifth named Tropical Storm in the Atlantic, named Elsa. This tropical storm is on track to move northwest and impacting the Caribbean this weekend. We are continuing to monitor this Storm and seeing how it will impact our viewing area as head into the beginning of next week.