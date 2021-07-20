Scattered storms for Wednesday, with isolated showers for the rest of the week

We continue to be under the influence of a stationary front in our region. That front is currently positioned over north Georgia, and is stretched along much of the south and the Carolinas. By Wednesday, we expect this front to stall out to the north of our viewing area and bring scattered showers for much of Wednesday.

This front should dissipate out by early Thursday morning. As we head into the afternoon hours, we will still have the chance for isolated showers with temperatures getting back into the lower 90’s.

That same pattern will continue on Friday where the chance of isolated showers will remain, then drying out a bit by the weekend with stray afternoon showers.