Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- A warmer morning for the start of our week with readings in the lower 70s. This afternoon temperatures reached into the mid 80s and even lower 90s.

Tomorrow readings will be warm again with afternoon highs in the upper 80s. Showers and storms will be driven again by day time heating. Storms tomorrow may bring gusty winds and frequent cloud to ground lightning, and one or two storms may become severe.

This unsettled pattern will continue well into this weekend, before our rain chances die down. Following the passage of a front Saturday/Sunday morning. Conditions will be much drier heading into next week.

Temperatures will continue to be near average this week, with readings in the upper 80s tomorrow. Readings will cool into the lower 80s and even upper 70s by Thursday. However, afternoon highs will quickly rebound back into the mid to upper 80s by Saturday.