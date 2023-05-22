6PM Update:

Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Few showers and storms to linger overnight. Some of these storms may bring gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

Tomorrow morning a few showers will linger, but widespread showers and storms will quickly build, primarily across our southern counties, by midday. Shower activity will taper off by tomorrow evening, and readings will struggle to get out of the 60s. Conditions will be breezy throughout the day tomorrow with gusts up to 20mph.

One last round of scattered showers for Wednesday morning before more pleasant conditions for the last half of the week.

Following tomorrow, temperatures will quickly rebound back into the upper 70s and lower 80s on Wednesday. Readings will linger in the low to mid-80s for the rest of the First Alert forecast.