Schley County students to get Wi-Fi Rangers to help with connectivity

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced Tuesday a donation from AT&T would fund the deployment of 448 Wi-Fi Rangers to 36 school districts, filling the internet connectivity gap for thousands of students in rural areas, tripling the number of Wi-Fi buses in the state.

Schley County is the only county in the News Three viewing area to receive the Wi-Fi Rangers. Each district will create its own mobilization plans for placing the Wi-Fi Rangers on school buses or other public vehicles to reach the highest numbers of underserved students in their communities. Each Wi-Fi Ranger can enable internet connections for up to 45 devices at one time.

“AT&T is doing our state a great service, helping us take a step forward to address the lack of available broadband connectivity for Georgia students,” said Governor Kemp. “This issue has come into sharp focus during the COVID-19 pandemic as so many rural students struggle to continue remote learning without internet access. We thank AT&T for recognizing that the children affected by this lack of connectivity are the young people who represent our future. Their generosity will leave a lasting legacy.”

“We are proud to work with Governor Kemp and the Georgia Department of Education to equip hundreds of school buses with AT&T Wi-Fi, connecting students in communities all across the state,” said Venessa Harrison, President of AT&T Georgia.