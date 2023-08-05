COLUMBUS (WRBL) – Schley County’s Jalewis Solomon announced on Saturday that he is committing to Auburn University. Solomon graduates with the class of 2024, and will attend Auburn thereafter.

There is no doubt the impact that Solomon has had on the Wildcats performance. In the 2022-2023 season, where the Wildcats went 8-3, Solomon had 86 receptions with over 1200 yards. However, on defense he picked up 29 tackles and three interceptions.

Solomon is a four-star recruit, and was expected to commit to South Carolina. Needless to say, this is a great pickup for the Auburn Tigers.