School appoints new principal at Smiths Station High School

Smiths Station, Alabama (WRBL) A new principal is walking the halls at Smiths Station High School.

Brad Cook, previously an assistant principal, was appointed to the new position yesterday.

News 3 spoke with Cook who says changes are in store this year at the high school.

He says one thing he wants to see is the graduation rate go up.

“The high school is a larger school and it’s a lot more ability to work with the community and some of the things that are going on into the community so I’m extremely excited and honored I was selected for this position,” says Brad Cook Smiths Station High School Principal.

Cook says he’s held the position as an Assistant Principal since 2008.