School-based health center opens at Columbus elementary school

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Valley Healthcare System unveiled a new school-based healthcare center at Dorothy Height Elementary School in Columbus.

The clinic opened after a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday morning Oct. 6. The services at the clinic range from treatment of illnesses and injuries, to mobile dental health screenings and sports physicals.

The principal of Dorothy Height Elementary Dr. Lamont Sheffield said the center removes barriers to healthcare in order for students to perform their best.

“One of the main benefits of the healthcare center here will allow us to have kids seen here, have their prescriptions delivered here, if as necessary, and that way they are out for limited amount of time if necessary from the school. We want to make sure we provide the best opportunity for them to learn to feel good about themselves and get the support and the wrap around services they need,” said Sheffield.

The center is open to all currently enrolled Dorothy Height Elementary students on a walk-in basis during school hours.

