COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – It’s been two years in the making, following a 200-thousand-dollar federal grant awarded to Valley Healthcare System a new school-based healthcare center has been approved for Rothschild Leadership Academy.

“They’ve been working on this the past two years, it’s really great were excited to see this progress.” PAT HUGLEY-GREEN – MCSD BOARD CHAIR, DISTRICT 1

Dr. Kenya Gilmore, the Director of Prevention and Intervention Practices says nearly 7 in 10 students at Rothschild are living with low incomes. The surrounding community is designated as a Health Professional Shortage Area and a Medically Underserved Area, the NEW school-based healthcare center is working to fill that void, and it’s only just the beginning.

“The standing contract allows Valley Health Care to open additional school based healthcare centers as funding becomes available.” NICKIE TILLERY – MCSD BOARD MEMBER, DISTRICT 2

The proposed site space is already on the grounds at Rothschild and would not take away from students learning but add to their physical and mental health needs. This new school-based health-care center plans to serve over 2,400 students.

The VHCS Board will cover the cost of renovations to the space identified by the Rothschild Academy administration. There will not be any additional costs for the Muscogee County School District.

The third school they are planning to implement this in is Phenix City Elementary School.