School board turns down tentative budget

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Muscogee County School Board members are still discussing the budget for the 2017 fiscal year after voting down a tentative budget. Board member Frank Myers voted against the tentative budget.

He says his main budget concern teacher pay. Myers tells News 3 he voted approving the tentative budget he says the full three percent raise our teachers deserve from the state is not included in this budget.

“Dr. Lewis last night said only 1.6 million dollars is being used toward these teacher raises from the state and we have the documentation from the state that says the number is actually 5.7 million,” Myers said.

News 3 reached out the Muscogee County School District for a comment, but we have not received a response. The budget has to be approved by July First.