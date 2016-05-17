School Board votes yes to ELA Textbook adoption

COLUMBUS Ga.- The Muscogee County School Board has voted to adopt the new Georgia collections textbooks and curriculum.

Superintendent David Lewis said, “The new textbook, first of all we haven’t had a new adoption since 2004, so this will provide materials that align with the new state standards.”

The textbooks are lightweight and easy for students to carry throughout the day.

Some parents Like Lisa Jenkins, are excited about the new materials.

“We finally have a curriculum of workbooks that our families will be able to work with their children, the teachers will be able too and it’s family friendly and it also gives a lot of resources for the teachers on how to teach,” said Jenkins.

Lewis says adopting the new textbooks will allow students to keep up with their reading materials at home and will allow teachers to interact with their students instantly.

Also, the students will be able to have an e-portfolio, which will follow them from 6th through 12th grade.

New teachers can see their students’ previous assignments to assess their individual reading and writing levels.

Dr. Sureya Hendrick, who proposed the idea to the board, says she’s excited about the upcoming school year.

“Our students needed the resources, our teachers needed the resources in order to teach effectively, so that is the number one reason. Of course in order to do that and address the literacy shifts of the common core Georgia standards of excellence,” said Hendrick.

The ELA textbooks and curriculum will be implemented next school year. The funding for the new Georgia Collectives resources will cost over 1.5 million dollars.